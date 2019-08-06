August Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipient: Martha's Village & Kitchen

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

INDIO, Calif. - August's Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient is Martha’s Village & Kitchen.

Martha’s Village & Kitchen is one of the largest providers of homeless services in the Coachella Valley and Riverside County.

The $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation will be used for helping homeless find stable and permanent housing through the help of their Family Shelter Program.

The organization started out by providing meals to the homeless community. Today, they offer many programs to help break the cycle of homelessness which include emergency housing, career and education help, food services, child services, recovery services, medical clinic and more.

You can learn more about Martha’s Village & Kitchen here: https://marthasvillage.org/