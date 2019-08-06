Coachella Valley Spotlight

August Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipient: Martha's Village & Kitchen

By:

Posted: Aug 04, 2019 07:35 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 04:37 PM PDT

INDIO, Calif. - August's Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient is Martha’s Village & Kitchen.

Martha’s Village & Kitchen is one of the largest providers of homeless services in the Coachella Valley and Riverside County.

The $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation will be used for helping homeless find stable and permanent housing through the help of their Family Shelter Program.

The organization started out by providing meals to the homeless community. Today, they offer many programs to help break the cycle of homelessness which include emergency housing, career and education help, food services, child services, recovery services, medical clinic and more. 

You can learn more about Martha’s Village & Kitchen here: https://marthasvillage.org/


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries