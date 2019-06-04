Noticias

Tiembla en Cabazón 3.3

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 10:26 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:26 PM PDT

CABAZON, Calif. -  

 

Un terremoto de magnitud 3.3 golpeó cerca de Cabazon la noche de este lunes. Según el Servicio Geológico de los Estados Unidos, el terremoto se centró a unas 3 millas al noroeste de Cabazon a las 9:34 p.m.

Espectadores  han informado que lo sintieron  en el Valle del oeste, Palm Springs, Cathedral City y Palm Desert.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries