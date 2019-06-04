Tiembla en Cabazón 3.3
CABAZON, Calif. -
Un terremoto de magnitud 3.3 golpeó cerca de Cabazon la noche de este lunes. Según el Servicio Geológico de los Estados Unidos, el terremoto se centró a unas 3 millas al noroeste de Cabazon a las 9:34 p.m.
Espectadores han informado que lo sintieron en el Valle del oeste, Palm Springs, Cathedral City y Palm Desert.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15
First Alert Weather
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Photo Galleries
-
-
Updated On this day: June 4
-
Updated Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
-
-