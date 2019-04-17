Indian Canyon Drive en Palm Springs está cerrado
fuertes vientos
El cierre está vigente desde la carretera interestatal 10 hasta Tramview Road, anunció el Departamento de Policía de Palm Springs en Twitter poco antes de las 11:45 a.m. de esta mañana.
La arteria principal que conecta Palm Springs con la Interestatal 10 y Desert Hot Springs está cerrada debido a problemas de visibilidad.
Esta mañana se registraban vientos del norte entre 15 y 20 mph, con ráfagas de hasta 30 mph.
