Indian Canyon Drive en Palm Springs está cerrado

fuertes vientos

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 05:28 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 05:28 PM PDT

El cierre está vigente desde la carretera interestatal 10 hasta Tramview Road, anunció el Departamento de Policía de Palm Springs en Twitter poco antes de las 11:45 a.m. de esta mañana.


La arteria principal que conecta Palm Springs con la Interestatal 10 y Desert Hot Springs está cerrada debido a problemas de visibilidad.

Esta mañana se registraban vientos del norte entre 15 y 20 mph, con ráfagas de hasta 30 mph. 


