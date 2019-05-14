hombre muere en Cathedral City, tras balacera
detalles hoy a las 11PM. En vivo
Un hombre fue declarado muerto tras un tiroteo en Cathedral City el lunes por la noche.
El jefe interino de la policía de Cathedral City, Anthony Yoakum, confirmó el tiroteo mortal, ocurrido cerca del área de San Antonio Drive y Santa Baraba Drive un poco después de las 8 p.m.
Los detalles hoy en la edición de las 11PM. Telemundo 15, en vivo
