Kunamundo

"Contra corriente"

Una historia contemporánea.

By:

Posted: Jan 31, 2019 04:46 PM PST

Updated: Jan 31, 2019 04:46 PM PST

KUNA Contra Corriente Enero 31, 2019

LOS ANGELES,Calif. - "CONTRA CORRIENTE" es la opera prima del director emergente Erie Fuentes, producida por LA BANDA TUXPAN y RED films, escrita por Karla Trujeque y Erie Fuentes...protagonizada por Pablo Azar, Jennifer Rodríguez, Morgan Hunt y Walter Cignett,  nos muestra un triángulo amoroso donde se pone a prueba el amor y la pasión dentro de una historia contemporánea.

El debut de "CONTRA CORRIENTE"  se realizará  el día 1ero de Febrero en el auditorio de THE LA FILM SCHOOL a las 7 pm.

THE LA FILM SCHOOL

6303 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

