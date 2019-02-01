"Contra corriente"
Una historia contemporánea.
LOS ANGELES,Calif. - "CONTRA CORRIENTE" es la opera prima del director emergente Erie Fuentes, producida por LA BANDA TUXPAN y RED films, escrita por Karla Trujeque y Erie Fuentes...protagonizada por Pablo Azar, Jennifer Rodríguez, Morgan Hunt y Walter Cignett, nos muestra un triángulo amoroso donde se pone a prueba el amor y la pasión dentro de una historia contemporánea.
El debut de "CONTRA CORRIENTE" se realizará el día 1ero de Febrero en el auditorio de THE LA FILM SCHOOL a las 7 pm.
THE LA FILM SCHOOL
6303 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
