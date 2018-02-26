Winter Storm Warning in effect for mountains

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect in our local mountains from 7 PM Monday evening through 10 PM Tuesday as a winter storm system will bring snow to the mountains tonight, beginning in the San Bernardino County Mountains early this evening, spreading south overnight and reaching the San Diego County Mountains by midnight.

The heaviest snowfall will be overnight, with periodic snow showers Tuesday that could be heavy at times. The snow will end Tuesday evening. Snow levels will drop from 5000 feet early tonight to 2500 to 3000 feet Tuesday morning.Local snowfall over the highest mountains will be 12 to 18 inches.

Cities affected include Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood, Idyllwild, Pine Cove, Julian, and Pine Valley. Chains may be required, and you are urged to take precautions like ensuring you have additional food and water available if traveling to the affected areas. Expect gusty winds in the mountains and foothills, too.

In addition to the mountain snowfall, rain around the regional will impact travel. Here in the Coachella Valley, we could see as much as 0.20" of rain, but lesser amounts are more likely. The chance of rain is near 40% overnight, but rainfall chances and amounts are lighter as you head East, away from the mouth of the Pass.

Here in the Coachella Valley, rainfall amounts could reach 0.10" to 0.20" of an inch. The chance of rain, and the amount likely to fall is higher in the West Valley.This storm system is the most vigorous in recent weeks and will be followed by a less powerful storm late Thursday into Friday which could also bring rain to the valley, and more snow to local peaks, including resort areas like Big Bear and Arrowhead.