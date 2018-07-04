Independence Day Forecast

104° today in Palm Springs and a high of 107° recorded in Thermal. Both of these temperatures are very seasonable for today's date. Great news is we get to keep things "mild" for one more day - perfect for the holiday.

On Thursday, temperatures will begin to climb more than 5° above seasonal norms and on Friday that will jump to a 15°+ difference! Thanks high pressure!

Increased humidity will be notable as well with tropical moisture from the southeast creeping into our desert. An Excessive Heat Watch in effect for all of Southern California Friday and Saturday.

