Enjoyable July Temperatures... For Now

A very seasonable forecast remains for the Coachella Valley into the 4th of July holiday.

After the Independence Day celebrations have come to a close, a ridge of high pressure will begin to take precedence over the southwest and bring our temperatures into dangerous territory. Not only high heat, but monsoonal moisture will also filter into our desert by the weekend. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for all of Southern California on Friday and Saturday.

