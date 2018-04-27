Cooler SoCal Weather On the Way

It was another warm day for the Coachella Valley yesterday with a few locations achieving triple-digit highs. But if you're tired of these Summer-like high temperatures, hang in there as cooler weather is on the way.

Those above-average temps will return to the Valley this afternoon with highs again in the upper-90s under lots of sunshine and increasing on-shore winds late in the day.

Valley highs fall to the low-90s on Saturday, then upper-80s by Sunday under mostly sunny skies but with gusty West winds in the evening both days.

As of today it looks as though winds will be a factor for SoCal all-day Monday and Tuesday but will cooler weather... Palm Springs high on Monday, 85-degrees, Tuesday, just 75-degrees.

Coachella Valley highs will begin to warm back upward by the end of next week.

