PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Saturday's daytime high temperature came in at 64 degrees. That's about 10 degrees lower than our seasonal average! Gusty onshore breezes will increase tonight and then back down by Sunday morning. You can expect wind chill in the morning hours and over night. Higher elevation will be especially susceptible to cold conditions. Sunday will be dry and slightly warmer than Saturday. You can expect clear skies all day long.