Calmer Winds & Colder Lows

Since Wednesday evening, gusty winds have been felt across the desert but speeds will weaken throughout tonight.

Calmer conditions combined with the dry air brought to us by the Santa Ana winds will provide an opportunity for frost to form in some in the Southland. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the Inland Empire as well as the Coachella Valley. Precautions should be taken to protect sensitive vegetation and pets should be brought indoors.

Temperatures will warm through the weekend as surface high pressure takes over. Christmas Day appears mostly sunny and 75°.

A dry weather pattern looks to continue through the end of the year.

