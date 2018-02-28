Another Rain-Maker Friday

After a day when Southern California saw rain and mountain snow Tuesday, today will be noticeably quiet.

The Coachella Valley will see mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow afternoon with mild highs in the upper-60s/low-70s.

The next frontal boundary will bring gusty on-shore winds with scattered showers and mountain snow on Friday into early-Saturday. As of today, the chance of Valley showers remains low with the bulk of precipitation soaking our mountains and areas tothe West. The snow level is expected to drop from 5500-feet on Friday to 4500-feet by Saturday morning.

Friday's highs around the Valley in the upper-60s, then low-60s by Saturday.

The Valley will be clearing out and warming up by Sunday with sunny skies and lots of upper-60s. After that, we graduate to lots of 70-degree numbers by Monday.

