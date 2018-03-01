A Nice Warm Up

A warmer day for the Coachella Valley! Despite being 6° warmer than yesterday, Palm Springs is still 5 degrees below the seasonal norm. Similar conditions will follow us into Thursday.

The next Winter storm will bring gusty west winds with scattered showers and mountain snow on Friday into early-Saturday. As of today, the chance for showers in the Coachella Valley remains low with the bulk of precipitation soaking our mountains and areas to the West.

This is a warmer system than the previous once so snow levels will be around 6,000 feet but likely to drop to 4,000 Saturday morning.

Skies will clear by Sunday for a beautiful start to the work week with highs in the 70s by Monday.

