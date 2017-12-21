Dessa Keuilian

Dessa Keuilian is the lone senior on the Aztecs girls' soccer team but she embraces the leadership role on the field and in the community where she's helping make the world a better place for all.

STORY BY CODY KRUPP

As you can probably tell, Dessa Keuilian looks a little like her head coach.

"Her and I are almost twins." Her father and head coach Chris Keuilian said.

"We get that so much, they always tell me I am his little twin." Student athlete of the week Dessa Keuilian added.

Coach Keuilian's daughter is the lone senior trying to help these Aztecs make a run at CIF and DVL Title. If she is not in the Aztec's uniform she is leading the International Business Internship Program helping people all over the world.

"We are partnered with a man in Nigeria who has an irrigation farm so we Skype him and try and solve his problems. We are actually affecting his community Nigeria, the more money he makes the more kids he can send to school." Dessa said.

She is going to turn her knowledge of the world and love of politics into a career sometime soon.



"How we interact with the other countries, obviously we are in a state of geo political tension right now. We don't have super great relations with Russia or North Korea. That is the field I definitely want to get into." The student athlete of the week added.

As far as soccer goes she is the undisputed leader for this young squad. She is passionate and she has put her time on the soccer field over the past nearly decade and a half.

"She also played in the boys league over in Coachella so playing against the boys really helped her get used to a tougher style." Chris Keuilian said.

And the ability to be a good teammate.



"Work with people around you, to know who they are, strengths, weaknesses, build something together cause you can't do it alone." Dessa finished

Her dad just has to smile because he has a pretty great kid.

