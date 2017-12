Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational set to run December 26th-30th

RM Holiday Invitational

64-varsity teams from as far as Germany are set to make up the 2017 Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational beginning Tuesday, December 26th.

Open Division Bracket: http://www.ranchomirageholidayinvitational.com/uploads/5/4/1/5/54156279/open_division_bracket_2017_-6.pdf

Schedule: http://www.ranchomirageholidayinvitational.com/uploads/5/4/1/5/54156279/2017_rm_holiday_invitational_schedule_final.pdf