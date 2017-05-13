Sports

MLB & Boys and Girls Clubs offering "Play Ball" for area youth

By: Cody Krupp

Posted: May 12, 2017 02:36 PM PDT

Updated: May 12, 2017 06:40 PM PDT

"Play Ball" in Indio on Saturday

INDIO, Calif.-

Major League Baseball and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coachella Valley have come together to bring a "Play Ball" event to the area for local youth. It is run across the country but the first in Indio and features former professional players such as Marquis Grissom (17-year pro and two-time All Star) as well as 20-year veteran of the MLB Darren Oliver.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th from 10am -11:45am at Davis Sports Complex in Indio (81300 Date Avenue) and is free of charge. All in attendance will receive a bat and ball as well as a t-shirt. 

Registration is open to the general public HERE

