MLB & Boys and Girls Clubs offering "Play Ball" for area youth

"Play Ball" in Indio on Saturday

INDIO, Calif.-

Major League Baseball and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coachella Valley have come together to bring a "Play Ball" event to the area for local youth. It is run across the country but the first in Indio and features former professional players such as Marquis Grissom (17-year pro and two-time All Star) as well as 20-year veteran of the MLB Darren Oliver.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th from 10am -11:45am at Davis Sports Complex in Indio (81300 Date Avenue) and is free of charge. All in attendance will receive a bat and ball as well as a t-shirt.

Registration is open to the general public HERE