Xavier Prep grad Jah Strange earns spot in D-1 West Coast Preliminary Track Meet

Jah Strange

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Former Xavier Prep track star turned Sacramento State Hornet Jah Strange is turning heads yet again after qualifying for the D-1 West Coast Preliminary Track Meet with a personal best long jump of 7.61M. In the same meet he also had a personal best in both the triple jump & 100M dash. The meet will be hosted by Sac State on May 24th-26th as the best of D-1 track on the west coast try to qualify for the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

In 2017 Strange earned All-America honors after placing fifth in the triple jump at the USATF Junior Nationals while also locking up All-Big Sky accolades with a third place conference finish.