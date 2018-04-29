Local Sports Headlines

Xavier Prep grad Jah Strange earns spot in D-1 West Coast Preliminary Track Meet

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 03:53 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2018 07:15 PM PDT

Jah Strange

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Former Xavier Prep track star turned Sacramento State Hornet Jah Strange is turning heads yet again after qualifying for the D-1 West Coast Preliminary Track Meet with a personal best long jump of 7.61M. In the same meet he also had a personal best in both the triple jump & 100M dash. The meet will be hosted by Sac State on May 24th-26th as the best of D-1 track on the west coast try to qualify for the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon. 

 

In 2017 Strange earned All-America honors after placing fifth in the triple jump at the USATF Junior Nationals while also locking up All-Big Sky accolades with a third place conference finish. 

 

