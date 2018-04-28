Local Sports Headlines

Shadow Hills grad Toland IV could recieve NFL Training Camp invite

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 04:48 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 06:35 PM PDT

Dream still alive for James Toland IV

INDIO, Calif. - After a record breaking career at Shadow Hills High School, James Toland the IV decided to walk on at USC. As a sophomore he was already getting carries in the Trojan backfield finishing with 29 but a stacked depth chart and injuries kept him out of the backfield for much of his final three seasons. Toland IV turned into a special teams stand out even getting the first tackle of the 2017 Rose Bowl vs Penn State so combined with an impressive Pro Day there is a chance he could get an invite to an NFL Training Camp. Cody Krupp will keep you updated as new information develops. 

