Shadow Hills grad Toland IV could recieve NFL Training Camp invite

Dream still alive for James Toland IV

INDIO, Calif. - After a record breaking career at Shadow Hills High School, James Toland the IV decided to walk on at USC. As a sophomore he was already getting carries in the Trojan backfield finishing with 29 but a stacked depth chart and injuries kept him out of the backfield for much of his final three seasons. Toland IV turned into a special teams stand out even getting the first tackle of the 2017 Rose Bowl vs Penn State so combined with an impressive Pro Day there is a chance he could get an invite to an NFL Training Camp. Cody Krupp will keep you updated as new information develops.