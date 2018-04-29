Play/Performance of the Week (Announced 4-30)
VIDEO: Vote for your favorite play or performance of the week set to be announced April 30th at 5:30pm on CBS, 6pm on KESQ!
- Jonny Cuevas ridiculously long home run for Palm Desert
- Nyah Chavez undefeated in 400M, 800M, 3200M
- Chase Cadwallader with late birdie push for DVL golf title
- Xavier Prep girls swimming finish as 4-peat league champions
VOTE HERE: http://pollmaker.vote/p/R9OMFLE6
