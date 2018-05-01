Local high schooler becomes youngest girl to qualify for CrossFit Games Regionals

Local teen becomes youngest girl to qualify for Crossfit Games Regionals

From CrossFit Yucca Valley, Sequoia Barrera made it all the way to the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin which is considered the Super Bowl of the sport. Last summer she proved that she wasn't just the best under-18 competitor in California but one of the best nationwide. Now Barrera is the young gun in the sport.

"10 plus years older than me." Sequoia Barrera said of her current competition.

One year later she again is making history.

"I am the youngest girl to qualify for the Cross Fit Regionals," Barrera added.

"This might be the first 18-year-old to participate in the California region. It is a good position, she is going to go in with no stress, she is just going to put her head down and do her best. See what happens." Her father & owner of CrossFit Yucca Valley said.

Day after day she trains.

"I personally like working out every single day of the week. Working out all day, morning, take a break in the afternoon, and working out at night again." Barrera said of her training routine.

"Morning till night, all the way to breakfast until it's time to go to bed. All the way inbetween she puts in three or four workouts a day here. Constantly pushing herself trying to get better." Her mother & also owner of CrossFit Yucca Valley said.

Crossfitters from all over the west coast competed for 35-spots into the west regional.

"This region there is like 18,000+ ladies," Barrera said while thinking back to her 5-week competition.

Now by a long shot, our Yucca Valley senior is the youngest to take that step.

"I expected it but I didn't think it would feel so awesome. So many weeks of stress cause I thought I didn't do enough to make it. So when it came in I cried a little bit cause I was so excited and happy." Barrera said with a smile.

"She calls me and is crying, I was like what is the matter, and she was like I made it mom I made it. It makes me want to cry cause I am so proud of her." Her mother also said with a smile.

It's a competition she grew up watching and where the passion started.

"This year we get to go and root for my daughter, one of our athletes on, it's really cool." Richard Barrera added.

"I want to be there when I'm 18 so kind of cool to make some of that goal up this year," Sequoia said.

So the chances of Barrera making the CrossFit Games as an adult might be slim this year but don't count her out in the coming years.

"Make it to the CrossFit Games but in the adult division which is the best of the best. Hopefully next year." The Yucca Valley High School senior finished.

"It's a lot of work, lot of effort, a lot of time, pressure. Dealing with pressure but I think she can do it." said her father.