Three boys soccer teams advance to...

Desert Mirage, La Quinta, and West Shores boys soccer all advance to the semifinals after Saturday victories.

Scores & Schedule

Desert Mirage: 2 Glendora: 1 OT

Oxnard @ Desert Mirage 5pm on Tuesday, February 27th

La Quinta: 1 Carter: 0

La Quinta @ Villa Park 5pm on Tuesday, February 27th

West Shores: 3 El Capitan: 1

Classical Academy @ West Shores 5pm on Wednesday, February 28th