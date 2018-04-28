Coachella Valley HS freshman Garcia could become the best swimmer in valley history

Olivia Garcia shattering records

COACHELLA, Calif. - Olivia Garcia is just a 14-year-old freshman at Coachella Valley High School but is already becoming one of the best swimmers this valley has seen. Garcia holds the school record in eight individual events and another three as part of a relay team. She became the first automatic CIF qualifier in school history and already punched her ticket in two separate events. Here is the list of her records broken:

200 Freestyle

200 Individual Medley

50 Freestyle

100 Butterfly

100 Freestyle

500 Freestyle

100 Backstroke

100 Breast stroke

200 Free Relay

400 Free Relay

200 Medley Relay