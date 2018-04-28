Coachella Valley HS freshman Garcia could become the best swimmer in valley history
COACHELLA, Calif. - Olivia Garcia is just a 14-year-old freshman at Coachella Valley High School but is already becoming one of the best swimmers this valley has seen. Garcia holds the school record in eight individual events and another three as part of a relay team. She became the first automatic CIF qualifier in school history and already punched her ticket in two separate events. Here is the list of her records broken:
200 Freestyle
200 Individual Medley
50 Freestyle
100 Butterfly
100 Freestyle
500 Freestyle
100 Backstroke
100 Breast stroke
200 Free Relay
400 Free Relay
200 Medley Relay