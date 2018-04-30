Local Sports Headlines

An inside look at the conference title race for spring sports in the valley

A look at the DVL and DAL

Here is a look at where the conference title race stands in the DVL & DAL for the spring sports including baseball, softball, track, tennis, golf, and swimming.

 

DVL:

Baseball- Palm Desert HS (Clinch with win Monday & Tuesday OR La Quinta loss)

Softball- Palm Desert HS (Clinch with win Tuesday + Palm Springs loss OR win Tuesday & Friday)

Boys Tennis- Palm Desert HS (Clinched DVL title with perfect 12-0 season)

Boys Golf- Palm Desert HS (Clinched DVL title with perfect 12-0 season)

Boys Track- Palm Springs HS (Clinched back to back DVL titles)

Girls Track- La Quinta HS (Clinched DVL title with 6th straight undefeated season)

Boys Swimming- La Quinta HS (Clinched DVL title)

Girls Swimming- Xavier Prep HS (Clinched 4th straight league title going 24-0 over span)

 

DAL:

Baseball- 29 Palms (8-3)  Coachella Valley (7-4)    Yucca Valley (7-4)   Rancho Mirage (6-5) 

                      * Four games left in the season

Softball- Yucca Valley (10-1)  Rancho Mirage (9-2)

                      * Four games left in the season

Boys Tennis- Rancho Mirage HS (Clinched DAL title with 10-0 season)

Boys Golf- Rancho Mirage HS & Yucca Valley HS (Tied for DAL title-- Playoff this week for CIF spot)

Boys Track- Coachella Valley HS (Clinched first league title in 13-years)

Girls Track- Yucca Valley (Clinched DAL title)

Boys Swimming- 29 Palms (Clinched DAL title)

Girls Swimming- 29 Palms (Clinched DAL title)

 

