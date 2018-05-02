Taylee Undem

Xavier Prep track stand-out Taylee Undem hasn't been in the desert long but did she ever jump onto the scene.

"Coaching stand point I was like who is this girl? The first jump she jumped was 18-feet to so that blew me away." Xavier Prep assistant track coach James Toland III said.

It was one year ago that she came just one spot away from qualifying for the state championship. Very soon she is going to be jumping as a UCLA Bruin.

"I fell in love with track freshman year so I always wanted to go to college for it. I really didn't know I was going to do it in college but I am really grateful for the opportunity." Student athlete of the week Taylee Undem said.

This season is getting close to crunch time. The chance for her to forget about being close last year, and making her travel plans for June 1st and 2nd to the state championships in Clovis, California.

"I didn't know what CIF was going to be like last year considering I was from Washington. It took a little bit of getting used to but this year I know what to expect, how to train before hand, what kind of competitors I will be going against so I need to bring it." Undem said.

Flying under the radar on her way to UCLA so not quite a scholarship athlete yet.

"I have no doubt she is definitely going to earn a scholarship maybe within her first year." Toland added.

Ready for what is to come.

"I think I have grown a lot this senior year. I know I will be fine and I love the UCLA coach so it's going to be a whole different experience. I am excited."

Nominate a student-athlete of the week!

REQUIREMENTS:

3.0+ GPA Strong contributor to his/her team Person of good character

Email blake.arthur@kesq.com or cody.krupp@kesq.com to submit a request!