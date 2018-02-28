Student Athlete of the Week - Leanna Broom

Student Athlete Leanna Broom

This week's student athlete of the week has come a long way in a short time.

"I couldn't shoot threes to be honest with you when I was at Rancho, I barely started shooting 3's half way through my junior year."

"Didn't know a lot of basketball terms, things we needed her to know. About middle of her junior we realized okay this girl is going to be pretty good."

After transferring from Rancho Mirage her junior year, she is now a senior splashing home 3's and averaging 15-ppg. She has come along way on this Lion's team that has the winning mindset looking to go all the way.

"Been practicing since a week after last season ended. Go all year, don't stop. We come cause we want to come, work cause we want to work, he pushed us but it is in our heart that we want to win."

Whether it is that defensive intensity.

"It's personal for me on the court, anybody on the other team I will lock up. I am more of an aggressive type player, I am not soft on the court."

Or her ability to light the fire under her team as the senior leader.

"I am the first one to be harping at my teammates. Any doubt I see I am quick to shut it out. I don't like hearing we can't do this, we can't do that. I feel personally for me, the second you start to doubt yourself is the first step to failing."

"Something goes wrong she is telling them hey lets get this together, she is the one talking on the floor and getting after stuff that a lot of people really don't want to. Can't teach that, you have to have a skill and heart for."

Her passion for the game of basketball has not only helped her team win 24-games this season, but opened the door for the future with her 3.2 GPA.

"My sports drives my school. I want to do well in sports so I have to do well in school. If you want to achieve on the court you have to achieve in the classroom I feel like."

Although this team is young, for Broom she knows the time is now.

"I have a lot of young teammates so they still have three years, two years, one year, but for me this is my last year so I want to give it my all and leave it all on the court."

