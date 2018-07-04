Local youth football leagues taking necessary precautions to make game safe, fun for all

Local youth football leagues making game safe and fun

They may not quite be the size of the high school kids delivering the big hits, but that doesn't mean they don't go full speed. Right here tackle football begins at 7pm and it is not immune to the national concern.

"We want to encourage parents, and congress that we are going to take care of your kids. We're going to be trained as coaches."

"With the negative coverage in the press we have had to change our game plan a little bit."

Doctors across the country have made their message loud and clear.

"If your child plays football even just one season, he has suffered irreversible irreparable brain damage."

A number of our local programs are taking proactive steps to not only ease the parents minds but the kids' future minds.

Two certifications that our coaches are required by the American Youth Football Organization to complete and we added two additional trainings. We make all of our coaches take the training to get certified. We go above and beyond the minimum requirements because we want to take the head out of the game and make sure it's safe.

Making sure the new knowledge goes directly to the field.

"Specifically focusing on a different style of tackling that avoids head contact. Focuses more on shoulder contact, rugby style tackle called Hawk Tackle."

"It is a shoulder leverage tackling that we make all our coaches get certified on."

While also making sure the knowledge is sent to those not on the field.

"I give them a letter and let them know exactly what our coaches are taking. Know that we do concussion protocol."

"Getting the word out better and reassuring the parents."

Even changing the age of who is allowed to strap it up.

"Our previous conference we had 5 and 6 year old tackle football and our new conference has 5 and 6 year old flag football."

It has helped keep the number of football players right on track.

"Their kids are going to be safe and we are going to train them right. That's why our numbers have been growing."