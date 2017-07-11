Former MLB player Coco Crisp accepts head coaching job for Shadow Hills baseball

Former Major League Baseball player Coco Crisp has accepted the head coaching job for Shadow Hills high school baseball.

This was confirmed to Sports Director Blake Arthur around 9:40 p.m. on Monday night by Shadow Hills Athletic Director, Ron Shipley, who said that Crisp was offered the position and has accepted.

Shipley went on to say that he and the program are excited about the hire.

In his 15-year big league career, playing for the Indians, Red Sox, Royals and Athletics, Crisp hit .265 with 130 home runs, 639 RBI, and 309 stolen bases. In 2007, he won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox.

Crisp is no stranger to the desert, having owned a home here for years. Shipley is expected to meet with Crisp Tuesday morning and more details should become available at that time.

