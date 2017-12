Charles Neal Catch Up

Reigning 2-time De Anza Player of the Year Charles Neal is back for holiday break after a really impressive freshman season with Menlo College. Averaging 24-minutes a game and 12-PPG but it's his play down the stretch of games that has turned heads. In three of his last four games the former Rancho Mirage Rattler has hit a game winning basket to send his team to victory.