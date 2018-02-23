Yucca Valley High student arrested for making criminal threats

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif.- - A Yucca Valley High School student was arrested on Thursday afternoon after law enforcement received information about a student making threats to carry out a school shooting, according to a Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station release.

Deputy Armando Cantu of the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station responded to the school after getting information about the alleged threats and interviewed several juveniles who confirmed the incidents. Deputy Cantu then went to the student's residence, seized two firearms, and arrested him.

The 16-year-old was booked into Central Juvenile Hall in San Bernardino for a criminal threats violation of the penal code.

Anyone with additional information relating to this case is urged to contact the San Bernardino County's Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175. To issue an anonymous tip, contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or through wetip.com.

