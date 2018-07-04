Worst of 4th of July traffic in rear-view mirror

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AAA called today 'Terrible Tuesday' because of the traffic expected for the 4th of July. Luckily for the Coachella Valley, by this evening, the worst of traffic was in the rear-view mirror.

Some say they are doing whatever they can to avoid the congested roads.

"Staying in the valley. Not a fan of the traffic. Not wanting to be out on the road in this heat. Nope, I don't want to be out there. Staying home," said Veronica Jimenez of Indio.

Other are ready for the traffic.

"At 7 in the morning, I think it should be nice and usually on the holiday there isn't that much traffic that's what I noticed," said Tomy Stern of Palm Desert.

Jimenez was suprised at the number of people in the valley for the holiday.

"Just even in the neighborhood streets. a lot of traffic. A lot of people just out and about, especially with the heat, it's just surprising," Jimenez said.

If you are heading out to see fireworks, AAA advices the best way to avoid traffic is to leave the show after 11 p.m. If you can extend your vacation time, come home the 5th and 6th when roads will be less crowded.

As for gas prices, AAA says it is less expensive than Memorial Day but it is up about 60 cents more than this time last year.

