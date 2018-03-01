Woman left homeless after apartment fire speaks out

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

INDIO, Calif. - Two people were left homeless and a puppy died after a fire at an Indio apartment Monday evening.

A disabled woman was reportedly watching her 5-year-old nephew when the flames broke out. Cal Fire says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Rosemary Salter lived in the home that burned down. Salter is confined to a wheelchair In a matter of minutes, Salter lost everything in her home.

"All my mom's pictures, and my kid's pictures. My grandmother's stuff, my daughter's stuff. All of it got burned up. All of its gone," Salter said.

Tonight at 5 pm on KESQ and 6:30 pm on CBS Local 2, Salter speaks out about what happened during the fire and what she's going to do.

If you would like to donate or help Salter, you can reach her at (760) 600-3908.