Woman in critical condition after being attacked by her own dog

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A woman is in critical condition after being attacked by her own dog in Palm Springs Monday evening.

Palm Springs police said they received numerous reports from residents in the 5300 block of Waverly Drive that a pit bull was attacking its owner Monday at around 6:15 p.m.

Residents reported that a neighbor was able to fend off the pit bull but it returned and attacked its owner again when the Palm Springs Fire Department arrived at the scene.

Police said the dog was still actively mauling its owner inside an apartment when officers arrived at the scene. An officer entered the apartment and stopped the attack by tasering the dog. The dog continued to try to attack officers and others, so officers had to tase the dog several more times until the dog was restrained.

The woman suffered severe injuries as the result of multiple dog bites and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The pit bull died while en route to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

Investigators later learned the dog was a 6- or 7-year-old male pit bull that had been rescued off the street by its owner four years ago. There are no known prior incidents of violence or aggression involving the dog prior to this attack.

The Palm Springs Police Department is currently investigating both the cause of the attack and cause of death of the dog.

Stay with KESQ & CBS Local 2 for any updates.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15