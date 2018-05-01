Highway 111 face lift resumes following end of festival season

INDIO, Calif.- - Construction is set to resume Tuesday on an Indio road-widening project along Highway 111, which was suspended during the city's festival season.



The project, set for completion by this Thanksgiving, will widen a two-mile stretch of the roadway to three lanes from Madison to Rubidoux streets and replace pavement and traffic signals along the street.



Phase I of the $10.3 million project has been completed between Madison Street and Granada Drive, but construction was put on hold in April to facilitates smoother traffic during the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals.



With the festivals wrapped up, the project will resume Tuesday from Las Palmas Road to Rubidoux Street, with that stretch slated for completion June 29.



Other phases of the project include:

Granada Drive to Las Palmas Road from June 14 to Aug. 17.

Madison Street intersection from July 23 to Sept. 28

Final paving and striping from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15.



In addition to expanding the road to three lanes in each direction, workers will replace pavement and six traffic signals, as well as upgrade nearly all sidewalks, drive approaches and access ramps along that stretch, according to the city. Drainage near Highway 111 and Monroe Street will also be improved to prevent flooding, officials said.



The street will remain open during construction work, which will be conducted in phases to minimize impacts to local traffic, city officials said.

No businesses were expected to be affected by the work.

