Whitewater rest area closes for 16th time in 29 months

WHITEWATER, Calif.- - The Whitewater rest area, which reopened after an extended closure just 17 days ago, is closed once again according to the California Highway Patrol. The rest area just off Interstate-10 in Whitewater last closed on December 26 while water pump repairs were conducted.

Both the westbound and eastbound rest areas were closed a 2:44 p.m. due to "water leak issues." However, the closure is apparently not water pump related, according to Terri Kasinga of the California Department of Transportation.

"We have a leak in her water lines. Different issue than the well and pump," wrote Kasinga. "We are getting parts now and should have the repairs done and reopened by Friday. "

The seemingly cursed rest area's reopening came as a major relief to those traversing I-10, particularly truckers.

"A couple of days ago, I was feeling really, really feeling sleepy," said Carlos Garcia, a truck driver making the haul from Phoenix to Los Angeles."And I wanted to rest, but it's closed here. I cannot rest beside the freeway because highway patrol will give you a ticket."

This is the rest area's 16th closure since September of 2015.