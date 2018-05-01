Westbound I-10 lanes closed following overnight crash

PALM DESERT, Calif. - All lanes on westbound Interstate 10 are closed after a deadly fiery car crash involving at least one car, according the the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic is being diverted off at Cook Street.

No word on when lanes will be back open.

The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. on westbound I-10 between Cook street and Monterey Avenue. At least one person has been reported dead.

