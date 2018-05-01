News

Westbound I-10 lanes closed following overnight crash

Traffic is being diverted off at Cook Street

By:

Posted: May 01, 2018 02:32 AM PDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 02:32 AM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif. - All lanes on westbound Interstate 10 are closed after a deadly fiery car crash involving at least one car, according the the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic is being diverted off at Cook Street. 

No word on when lanes will be back open.

The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. on westbound I-10 between Cook street and Monterey Avenue. At least one person has been reported dead. 

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest details on News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 News. 

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries