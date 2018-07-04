Walter Clark Legal Group offers free Lyft rides for 4th of July

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - The Walter Clark Legal Group is providing free rides through the ride-sharing app, Lyft, in its 2018 Safe Ride Home Program on Independence Day.

The rides are offered in an effort to curb the frequency of DUI's on our nation's birthday.

During last year's Fourth of July maximum enforcement period, CHP arrested 1,244 motorists on suspicion of DUI statewide, compared to 1,144 in the 2016 campaign. The 2017 MEP spanned four days . According to the agency, 47 people were killed in collisions investigated by the CHP during that time.

The 4th of July LYFT promo code is valid from 10:00 PM on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, through 3:00 AM Thursday, July 5, 2018, in the cities listed below. The promo code is only available for one-time use per LYFT user, is good for up to a $50 value, and supplies are limited.

"We encourage people to use this sponsored LYFT promo code on the 4th of July," shared Walter Clark, founder of Walter Clark Legal Group, "because the more people we see using the promo code, the better we feel knowing there were potentially that many DUI accidents prevented."

