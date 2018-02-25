Vintage trailers on display for last day of Modernism Week

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Vintage trailers were on display in Palm Springs as Modernism Week comes to a close. The 11 day event finishing off with a final look at some of the finest trailers, campers and buses.

"We celebrate the design and inspiration behind building all of these trailers," said event producer Mona Heath.

The event featuring everything from Airstreams, to Studebakers, even a Greyhound Bus.

"We take great delight in sharing our stories on how we bring these trailers back to life, how we personalize them and where we found them," Heath said.

Trailer owners said they were thrilled to be invited to Modernism week. Doug Owen and his wife winning an award Saturday night for their trailer.

"It was a surprise cause there's a lot of great other vehicles and trialers here. It was a real honor," Owen said.

The owners of Norma Jean the Trailer Queen attracting some attention.

"This is a custom 1963 Shasta we bought it on Craigslist and had it restored and had the back hatch added," said Sarah Sanford.

With Modernism week wrapping up Sunday, many are sad to see it end, but already excited to come back next year.

