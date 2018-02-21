Victim in mother-son burn case on life support

More on this case Mother-son burn case victim identified

INDIO, Calif.- - The mother who allegedly was set on fire by her son is on life support, according to family members. On the morning of Jan. 26, Francisca Ramirez was allegedly set on fire by her son, Israel Guardado Ramirez, in the loading dock area of the Mathis Brothers in Indio, where Francesca was an employee.

The 61-year-old victim was transported to Arrowhead Burn Center in Colton shortly after the incident. She had suffered severe burns from her knees up and had undergone two skin graft operations several days after the attempted murder.

According to Francisca's family members, she is 'no longer with' them and is being kept alive by breathing machines. She has been fighting fever, infections, and is suffering from pancreatic failure. She no longer has use of her arms.

"She fought and fought, but unfortunately she will no longer be with us," said a statement released by the family.

The family is expected to arrive to the area this weekend to make further arrangements.

Her son, Israel Guardado Ramirez, pled not guilty to charges of torture and attempted murder at the beginning of February. He is being held on $1 million bail.

