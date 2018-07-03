Victim identified in fatal weekend crash in Indio
He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
INDIO, Calif.- - Authorities today released the name of a 65-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a car in Indio over the weekend and died of his injuries at a hospital about an hour later.
Indio resident Jose Francisco Pinela was struck at 3:42 a.m. Sunday while crossing Avenue 44, west of Apache Street, according to the county coroner's office.
The driver, who remained on scene and was cooperative with police, reported not seeing Pinela in the roadway, according to Indio Lt. Chris Hamilton.
Pinela was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he was pronounced dead at 4:37 a.m. Sunday.
Anyone with any additional information regarding this accident is encouraged to contact the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4051.
