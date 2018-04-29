Vice President Pence to visit U.S.-Mexico border two hours from Coachella Valley

CALEXICO, Calif. - Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon for a private tour of NASA's jet propulsion laboratory.

The visit comes one week before the launch of the space agency's next mission to Mars, which will include an interior exploration using seismic investigations. Pence is expected to attend two political fundraisers in LA County on Sunday night before making a stop at the U.S-Mexico border in Calexico on Monday, located about two hours outside the Coachella Valley.

The border-stop notably comes only days after a caravan of central American migrants arrived near Calexico - on the Mexico side. The arrival Tuesday of the busloads of migrants caps their weeks-long journey from Mexico's southern border. They hope to ask for asylum after they turn themselves in at the border.

Caravan organizers said the migrants are asylum-seekers fleeing from dangers in their home countries.

President Trump in recent weeks has tweeted against the caravan - calling for tough immigration laws.

In San Diego, a group of advocates rallied for the caravan, saying they want to ensure the asylum seekers are treated fairly. This came after the Justice Department said it has sent judges and officers to process the claims for legal immigration. Customs and border protection says several groups already entered the U.S. illegally.