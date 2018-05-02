Updating: DNA evidence comes into focus on Day 9 of Pinyon Pines murder trial
Zak Dahlheimer has complete coverage from court.
RIVERSIDE, Calif.- - Yesterday, Day 8 of the Pinyon Pines triple murder took a focus on the very first interviews conducted with Cristin Smith and Robert Pape in September of 2006.
The audio was played back in the courtroom, paired with transcripts handed out to the jury and the defendants.
Riverside County sheriff's Detective Scott Michaels was the first investigator to speak with Robert Lars Pape following the deaths of 18-year-old Becky Friedli, her mother, 53-year-old Vicki Friedli, and the latter's boyfriend, 55-year-old Jon Hayward, on the night of Sept. 17, 2006.
Pape and Cristin Conrad Smith, both 29, are each charged with three counts of first-degree murder and special circumstance allegations of taking multiple lives. Both face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.
The defendants were first charged in 2014, but after grand jury proceedings foundered, the case was shelved. However, after investigators interviewed Pape's and Smith's former co-worker -- Jeremy Witt -- in 2016, the pair were re-arrested and charged.
Today's proceedings took a focus more empirical approach to the case, with DNA evidence being scrutinized closely. Blake Kern, the founder and owner of Human Identification Technologies (HIT), consulted on the Pape & Smith case both in 2007 and 2014 and took the witness stand today.
Zak Dahlheimer has up-to-the-minute coverage from inside Riverside court today - stay with KESQ & CBS Local 2 for the latest updates.
