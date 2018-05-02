Updating: DNA evidence comes into focus on Day 9 of Pinyon Pines murder trial

RIVERSIDE, Calif.- - Yesterday, Day 8 of the Pinyon Pines triple murder took a focus on the very first interviews conducted with Cristin Smith and Robert Pape in September of 2006.

The audio was played back in the courtroom, paired with transcripts handed out to the jury and the defendants.

Riverside County sheriff's Detective Scott Michaels was the first investigator to speak with Robert Lars Pape following the deaths of 18-year-old Becky Friedli, her mother, 53-year-old Vicki Friedli, and the latter's boyfriend, 55-year-old Jon Hayward, on the night of Sept. 17, 2006.

Pape and Cristin Conrad Smith, both 29, are each charged with three counts of first-degree murder and special circumstance allegations of taking multiple lives. Both face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

The defendants were first charged in 2014, but after grand jury proceedings foundered, the case was shelved. However, after investigators interviewed Pape's and Smith's former co-worker -- Jeremy Witt -- in 2016, the pair were re-arrested and charged.

Today's proceedings took a focus more empirical approach to the case, with DNA evidence being scrutinized closely. Blake Kern, the founder and owner of Human Identification Technologies (HIT), consulted on the Pape & Smith case both in 2007 and 2014 and took the witness stand today.

Zak Dahlheimer has up-to-the-minute coverage from inside Riverside court today - stay with KESQ & CBS Local 2 for the latest updates.

Dolan is finished with cross examination. Court is in lunch recess. Will resume at 1:30 p.m. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Dolan begins cross examination of Kern — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Kern: If you have 28 trillion Caucasian males, only 1 male is expected to have that profile, excluding identical twins. About 7 billion people are on the earth — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Kern: Both Pape and Smith were excluded as minor contributors. 1 in 28 trillion Caucasian males would be expected to have that profile — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Kern: In 2014, developed a major profile (profile that has the majority of the DNAs from that individual). Conclusion was at least 2 contributors were present. Cristin Smith included as contributor to major profile, Pape excluded. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Kern: Reviewed entire file created by Callahan. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Kern: Going over reports of DNA fragments, and peaks found on chart — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Kern: Did not do any testing on 2007 testing. Just reviewed it. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Kern: reviewed materials related to Pape and Smith in 2014. Got call from DA's office. Reviewed Callahan's testing material for upcoming hearing at that time. When reviewing data, there was a clear major and minor contributor. One person had more DNA than the other — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Kern: Has tested well more than 1,000 samples — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Kern: Going over different types of DNA training he's underwent. Been in business about 24 years. Had training from different organizations, including San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and FBI — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Kern: HIT never declared bankruptcy. There were no debts, it just dissolved based on decision of board of directors — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Kern: HIT never lost accreditation — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Kern is the founder and owner of Human Identification Technologies (HIT), forensic consulting firm in southern California. Originally founded in 2004. From 2004 to 2010, first international accredited lab in California. Company dissolved in 2010. Re-established company — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Next witness, Blaine Kern, takes the stand — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Court is back in session for #PinyonPines trial — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

The witness who was on the stand earlier this morning was Chantal Callahan. Now at Orange County Crime Lab, Callahan worked at HIT in 2007, a DNA testing lab. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Witness is excused. Court is in morning recess. Will resume at 11:15 a.m. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Moore finished with cross examination. Dolan has one more question on ratio on business card. Database used was for male and female caucasians. Don't know how many were male and female — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Report shows all data from same examination — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

HIT was accredited lab, unknown for how long. Accreditation means lab is looked at (space, protocol, equipment) and make sure it has qualifications for the organization — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Looking at testing report for business card, pen and wheelbarrow handle. Witness is going over report on what certain items mean when it comes to DNA testing. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Testing can focus on male DNA only. Allows to isolate male and female. No specific testing on isolating male and female DNA was done on the card — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

In report, male DNA was found on card. Mixture of DNA. Couldn't find out if female contributed to card. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Swabbed, not swapped — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Swapped card with one cotton swab. When swabbing, trying to test for DNA and no other substance. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Card was treated for fingerprinting purposes. Two fingerprints were located and circled in black when witness received card. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

According to picture, testing was done in August 2007 — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

After looking at notes, after concentration, sample 1 had roughly 75 microliters. After testing, according to notes, should have some extract. Dolan done with cross examination. Pape's attorney, Jeff Moore, begins cross examination — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

After leaving HIT, witness went to work at Abbott Molecular — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

As far as what's possible as far as transferring DNA, "the sky's the limit." — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

With transfer DNA, the amount of DNA is going to vary. If touched briefly and passed along to someone, not a lot of DNA is expected to be transferred. However, individuals have different tendencies (touching face, nose, nails) — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

DNA degrades on any kind of item as it's exposed to factors such as natural elements, bacteria. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Testing on business card doesn't tell if Smith directly touched the card, or if his DNA was transferred from another person to the card. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Currently works at Orange County Crime Lab doing DNA analysis. Is directly related to Orange County and Orange County Sheriff's Office — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Analysis was done in 2007, roughly a year after starting work at HIT — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Witness worked at HIT for a little more than 3 years (2006-2009) — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

With HIT, there is no policy to preserve future testing. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

For amplication, the device used is called a thermocycler. Used 10 microliters for analysis. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

After testing, kept tube and swab for business card. Expected to be packaged up to 10 years — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Need to know how much DNA. 1.81 nanograms gathered off swab. After extracting, gather DNA found and amplify it. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Examined and swabbed business card. Dried it. Once dried, excised (cut swab out with razor blade) the swab. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Affirms both wheelbarrow handles, pen and business card were tested. No socks, shoes or denim pants were tested — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Now showing business card. Card appears to be stained with coloring and crumpled. Mixture of DNA found, Smith was possible contributor to DNA. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Dolan now going over pen found. No DNA from Pape and Smith was found on the pen — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Rest of jury is in courtroom. Trial is proceeding with cross examination from Smith's attorney, John Patrick Dolan. Going over whether any DNA was found on wheelbarrow handles. DNA was found, not from Pape and Smith. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Court is in session. Alternate Juror #1 is just in courtroom. Judge says juror had to wait about 45 minutes because juror has pacemaker and can't go through metal detector. Is suggesting different safety measure to help juror for future. — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

Back in #Riverside courtroom for continuing team coverage of #PinyonPines triple murder trial. Stay tuned for live updates @KESQ @LocalTwo pic.twitter.com/CjnjKXmgCU — Zak Dahlheimer KESQ (@ZakDahlheimer) May 2, 2018

