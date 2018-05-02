2006 suspect statements presented in Day 8 of Pinyon Pines triple murder trial
RIVERSIDE, Calif.- - After a 4-day pause, the trial of Cristin Smith and Robert Pape picked back up today.
On Thursday, Day 8 of the trial, Riverside Sheriff's Office Investigator Gary LeClair, the former lead investigator on the case, took the stand to testify about topics including the scene of the killings, initial evidence gathered, and an interview conducted with Smith early in the investigation.
Robert Pape and Cristin Smith, both 29, are each charged with three counts of first-degree murder and special circumstance allegations of taking multiple lives in the 2006 deaths of Becky Friedli, Vicki Friedli, and John Hayward. Both face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.
Today, court started off with testimony from Investigator Scott Michaels, who worked for the Riverside Sheriff's Office's central homicide unit in 2006. He interviewed both Pape and Smith in September 2006.
Audio recordings of two phone interviews conducted by Michaels with Robert Pape were played back in court this morning, one from 9/18/2006, the other from 9/19/2006. Robert Pape and Cristin Smith, and the jurors followed along the recordings with interview transcripts.
Included in Pape's interviews is a discussion about Pape's canceled hiking plans with Becky Friedli on the day of the killings, Becky's relationship with key witness Javier Garcia, and about Pape's gun ownership (he said in the interviews that he did not own any guns).
Next, an audio recording of Michaels' interview with Cristin Smith from 9/28/2006 was played back. Technical difficulties with the audio device led to the judge announcing lunch recess early. Court will be back in session at 1:30 p.m.
