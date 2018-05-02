2006 suspect statements presented in Day 8 of Pinyon Pines triple murder trial

Day 8 of Pinyon Pines triple murder trial

Pape & Smith trial Former lead investigator of Pinyon Pines triple murder testifies

RIVERSIDE, Calif.- - After a 4-day pause, the trial of Cristin Smith and Robert Pape picked back up today.

On Thursday, Day 8 of the trial, Riverside Sheriff's Office Investigator Gary LeClair, the former lead investigator on the case, took the stand to testify about topics including the scene of the killings, initial evidence gathered, and an interview conducted with Smith early in the investigation.

Robert Pape and Cristin Smith, both 29, are each charged with three counts of first-degree murder and special circumstance allegations of taking multiple lives in the 2006 deaths of Becky Friedli, Vicki Friedli, and John Hayward. Both face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Today, court started off with testimony from Investigator Scott Michaels, who worked for the Riverside Sheriff's Office's central homicide unit in 2006. He interviewed both Pape and Smith in September 2006.

Audio recordings of two phone interviews conducted by Michaels with Robert Pape were played back in court this morning, one from 9/18/2006, the other from 9/19/2006. Robert Pape and Cristin Smith, and the jurors followed along the recordings with interview transcripts.

Included in Pape's interviews is a discussion about Pape's canceled hiking plans with Becky Friedli on the day of the killings, Becky's relationship with key witness Javier Garcia, and about Pape's gun ownership (he said in the interviews that he did not own any guns).

Next, an audio recording of Michaels' interview with Cristin Smith from 9/28/2006 was played back. Technical difficulties with the audio device led to the judge announcing lunch recess early. Court will be back in session at 1:30 p.m.

Katie Widner is in court throughout the Day 9 of the trial today. Stay with KESQ & CBS Local 2 for the latest updates from Riverside court.

Our team coverage of the #PinyonPines triple murder trial will continue tonight on-air on @KESQ and @LocalTwo. Two Cathedral City High School graduates, Robert Pape and Cristin Smith, face three counts of first degree murder with special circumstance allegations. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Fmr. @RSO investigator Scott Michaels testifies he does not recall ever going into Smith's mother's house. Defense counsel Dolan seems to have documentation that states otherwise. Judge calls recess. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Moore has no more questions. Prosecution takes up with questions again. Fmr. @RSO investigator Scott Michaels testifies that there was no reason to interview aforementioned people because they were not with the pair during the hours of the murders. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Fmr. @RSO investigator Scott Michaels testifies he did not document these facts in his report. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Fmr. @RSO investigator Scott Michaels testifies he did not get transaction records from gas station. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Fmr. @RSO investigator Scott Michaels testifies he went to gas station on Sept. 30th that Pape and Smith allegedly went to get gas the night of murders (Sept. 17). Manager of gas pump told Michaels the recording equipment was unreliable. Video is recorded-over every 7 days. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Moore is establishing that Robert Pape's mother and sister never had any follow up interviews with investigators. Investigators also did not follow up with some of Pape's co-workers or Sacred Heart Church. Investigators did not follow up with Smith's girlfriend Jackie Muto either — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

No more questions from Smith's attorney John Patrick Dolan. Former @RSO investigator Scott Michaels is still on the stand. Jeff Moore, defense attorney for Robert Pape, is now asking questions. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Smith's defense attorney John Patrick Dolan establishes that no one ever examined the Xbox that Smith and Pape allegedly were playing on. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Smith's defense attorney cross examines Michaels. Establishes that no one ever interviewed Smith's mother who lived across the street, nor Smith's aunt Norma, who was living at Smith's father's home. Both places Smith says he was at the day of the murders. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Michaels says it took nearly two weeks to interview Cristin Smith in Sept. of 2006 because they had missed communications with Smith and it was a small department with limited resources. Michaels testifies that Smith was cooperative in demeanor once they connected for interview. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

The audio of Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective has ended. Prosecution moves on to asking question of former @RSO investigator Scott Michaels, who has been sitting at the stand during audio recordings. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Detective: "Did Robert ever ask you to give him an alibi for where he was?" Smith: "No." — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Detective asks if he is making anything up. Smith replies "not that I know of." — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Detective asks if Robert Pape talked to him about what he should say to detectives. Smith says yeah, we talked it over. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Smith says he has "never even seen Becky's house," but he knows general area of where it is. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview w/ detective: Detective asks Smith why would Becky want to go hiking with them, if they weren't close friends and they didn't want to go. Smith replies that Becky and Robert Pape never hated each other, so they always had a friendly relationship. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Smith tells detectives he knows Javier Garcia from school, but was not close friends with him. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Detective is still grilling Smith about the call to Becky the night she died. Smith says it did not go to voicemail. Says it probably rang twice and then he decided to hang up. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Detective is grilling Smith about his timeline. Smith is stumbling to answer. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Smith says Becky did not answer and he did not leave a message because it did not cross his mind and that is not something he usually does. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Smith says Becky called Robert Pape and then him. They did not answer because they did not want to go hiking. Detective asks to see the call log from his phone. Smith adds that he called Becky back a few minutes later. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Smith says Robert told him the hike was a ploy. Becky wanted to make him jealous by having another guy there. Smith says there were no definite plans that he knew of to go hiking. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Cristin Smith says Becky and Robert Pape's new girlfriend did not like each other. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Smith tells detective that Becky hung out with a lot of Marines. Says Becky and Robert had a casual relationship where they would call each other every couple of months to say hello or make plans that never came to fruition. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Smith says he hadn't seen Becky for a month or two before the Saturday rendezvous at his mother's house. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Smith says his mom was "not comfortable" around Robert Pape after senior prank. She did not like him. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Smith says they were at gas station about 10:30/10:45 that night. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: He says then he took Pape home around 10/10:45 or earlier. Smith then went home and showered and went over to girlfriend's house. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Tells detective they went paint-balling behind James Workman middle School in Cathedral City. They headed home around 10/10:30. Says his car was on empty so they drove to AM/PM on Date Palm. He says Pape went inside to get chapstick. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Says they missed church the following night so they played video games. Says Becky called both him and Pape, but they did not want to go hiking so they did not answer. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Smith's parents lived across the street from each other. He tells detective he hangs out at both homes, keeping most his clothes at his mother's house. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Smith says Becky invited Robert to go hiking, but once becky left Robert told him there was no way he was going. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Says Becky stopped by around 7:30/8 p.m. Smith says she stayed for no longer than 10 minutes. They were catching up and talked about what they were up to. Becky worked at Denny's in Palm Desert. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Says Becky called Robert and said she was in the area and wanted to come by and say hello. He says Becky would call him from time to time since their January break up. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Detectives ask Smith to go back and recount the weekend of Sept. 16th. Saturday he says he went to work at 9:45 a.m. and left around 6:30. Robert then came over. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Smith tells detective that Pape called him after speaking to Javier Garcia and that Pape had relayed details of what investigators found at the scene. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Detectives ask Smith to relax and calm down. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Listening to Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Smith tells detectives he did not know Becky was dead. He knew three bodies were found and that they (investigators) did not know who it was. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Listening to Cristin Smith's 2006 interview with detective: Smith tells detective that Robert Pape had mentioned they would probably come to talk to him. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

#PinyonPines We are back inside the courtroom. Cristin Smith (second from left) and Becky Friedli’s ex-boyfriend, Robert Pape (far right) sit next to respective defense attorneys. Expecting to hear audio recordings of Smith’s 2006 interview with detective next. pic.twitter.com/yYt4WY108a — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Prosecution is experiencing technical difficulties with audio recording of interview with Cristin Smith on 9/28/2006. Judge is sending court to early lunch so issue can be remedied. Court to resume at 1:30 p.m. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Interview with Cristin Smith on 9/28/2006: Begins with investigator knocking on the door. Dog is barking. Someone answers. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of interview with defendant Cristin Smith on 9/28/2006 will be played. Jurors have a transcript. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

#PinyonPines Triple Murder trial: Court is back in session. Jury is entering the room. Former @RSO investigator Scott Michaels is still on the stand. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

#PinyonPines triple murder trial: Court is in recess until 11:15. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Phone interview on 9/19/06 between Pape and Investigator: Also, says he got home around 9:30 Sunday night, according to his cousin. Recording ends. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Phone interview on 9/19/06 between Pape and Investigator: Pape says Javier has an entire cabinet full of letters from when they dated. Says local news outlet posted pictures of evidence left behind at scene. One of the photos included a photo of Pape. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Prosecution would like to play another interview for courtroom. This one takes place over the phone on 9/19/2006. Pape called investigator. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Formal interview is ending, but recording continues. Sounds like recording device it is in the pocket of investigator as he walks. Can pick up small talk between Pape and investigator, who is explaining the process. Interview ends. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Investigators ask about exact time he called Becky to cancel hiking trip. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Pape tells investigators he does not own any guns. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Investigator: Can you think of anybody else I need to talk to? Pape: Javier. He seems to be the best and knows a lot more than I do. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape on 9/18/2006: Pape tells investigators that he never had any violent interactions with her. Then proceeds to tell investigators that Becky's sister told the family that he beat Becky. Then says they would beat around, but Becky was not a "fragile girl." — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Investigator asks Pape if he knows of anyone who would want to hurt Becky. Pape tells him he knows of many instances where she has started fights with other women, but not anyone that would want to hurt her. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Pape tells investigators he had not been to Becky's house since December of 2005. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Investigator asks if Garcia mentioned how he learned of information. Pape tells him Garcia was "up there" and saw a lot of it himself after scene was discovered. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Pape tells investigators he spoke with Javier Garcia by phone and that's how he learned about the fire and three bodies found. Mentions he learned that one was found in a wheelbarrow. Says it was a female about 20-years-old. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Pape says he started dating Sarah (girlfriend at time of murders) after breaking up with Becky in January. Says Becky was not okay with it. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Pape tells investigators they had last been intimate in January of 2006. Had seen each other sporadically after that as friends. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Pape tells investigators they had not spoken for 1-2 months before the Saturday meet up at Cristin Smith's house. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Pape tells investigators that becky always included other guys. Says "there was always another guy." Says he did not want to get caught up in the trauma. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Pape says Becky wanted to go hiking, but she had mentioned there were other guys invited. Says she would do that sometimes to make him jealous. Tells investigators that she knew Marines through her older sister who was in military. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Pape says he could tell Becky still had feelings for him because she got emotional sometimes when talking to him. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Told investigator Becky came over on Saturday and they only talked by phone on Sunday. Says he didn't want to hang to with her again in case she started getting attached again. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Robert Pape and Cristin Smith are also following along with transcripts while listening to audio recording of Pape's initial interview with investigators. @KESQ @LocalTwo — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Pape says they hugged when she arrived. She shook Smith's hand. Says they stayed at the house for an hour or less. Later, Smith went to hang out with girlfriend. Pape says he went to hang out with his cousin who was in town. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Pape says Becky called him and said she wanted to talk on 9/17. Went to Cristin's house in Cathedral City. All three hung out for a bit. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Pape says he saw Becky on 9/17 between 6:30-7:30. Becky called and stopped by. Cristin Smith was there as well. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Describes Becky's personality as "out there." Says she came to the house and needed to talk. Was crying. She told him it was a one night thing. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Pape says the cheating "kind of bugged me." — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Says he knew Becky since elementary school. Reconnected Junior year of high school. Dated a year and three months. Says they broke up after Becky confessed to cheating. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Audio recording of Pape interview on 9/18/2006: Pape identifies himself as a student. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Courtroom will be listening to recording of interview with Pape on 9/18/2006. Jury is provided transcript of recording. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Michaels worked for RSO central homicide team in 2006. Interviewed Pape and Smith. Interviewed Pape in-person on 9/18 and 9/19 by phone. Recorded interviews. — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

#PinyonPines triple murder. Jury is seated this morning. Investigator Scott Michaels is called to stand. @KESQ @LocalTwo — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Judge Bernard Schwartz has entered the courtroom. Court is now in session. We are waiting for jury to file in. Prosecution warns they aree having technical difficulties. @KESQ @LocalTwo — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Proceedings continue today in the 2006 #PinyonPines triple murder case. Defendants Cristin Smith and Robert Pape are in the courtroom waiting on judge and jury. @KESQ @LocalTwo pic.twitter.com/JbBM90yFuC — Katie Widner CBSL2 (@KWidnerCBSL2) May 1, 2018

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15