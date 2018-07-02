Two injured after car crashes into tree in Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. - One person was critically injured and another person escaped with minor injuries when their vehicle struck a tree Sunday morning in Indian Wells.

The crash occurred a little after 2:20 a.m. on Highway 111 near Mountain Cove Drive, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

Firefighters arriving at the scene had to extricate one of the victims from the vehicle and both were transported to area hospitals.

