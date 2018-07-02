News

Two injured after car crashes into tree in Indian Wells

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 05:29 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 08:18 PM PDT

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. - One person was critically injured and another person escaped with minor injuries when their vehicle struck a tree Sunday morning in Indian Wells.

The crash occurred a little after 2:20 a.m. on Highway 111 near Mountain Cove Drive, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

Firefighters arriving at the scene had to extricate one of the victims from the vehicle and both were transported to area hospitals.

Stay with News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2 for the latest.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries