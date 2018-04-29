Stagecoach White Party has valley business booming KDFX 10 pm

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - While attending her third Stagecoach festival, Stacy Johnson is spending time at Neil's Lounge in Indio.

The bar, she said, is a staple during her visit.

"We always come back to Neil's every year we've been here pretty much," Johnson said. "My mom used to live out here, so it's been a good place to come to."

Mike Kearney has been bartending at Neil's for 18 years, and has seen Stagecoach grow since the beginning.

This week is typically one of their busiest year-round.

"Easily it's an increase of about 30 percent during the week, from a normal week," Kearney said. "On that Thursday night, it's a waiting line to get in, and we hold about 200 people. It's a fun time."

To the west, the White Party is taking hold in Palm Springs, bringing in thousands for one of the largest LGBT events in the country.

"We probably last night, throughout the day, probably had an excess of 2,000 different people coming through the doors," Chill Bar General Manager Brian Gibson said.

Gibson said their numbers grow roughly 30 percent as well with visitors coming in for festivities.

"For the businesses on Arenas, primarily the gay and lesbian businesses, it's a big boom for us," Gibson said. "We have our regular Friday night parties, and we have a lot of out-of-towners that typically would not be here on a Friday night."

"It's just all about inclusion," Los Angeles resident David Nguyen said about attending this year's White Party. "Bringing people together and celebrating yourself."

Local businesses like Chill Bar and Neil's support the events, saying it brings more exposure to the area.

"It just brings more notoriety to the valley, and it will bring people back in here," Kearney said.

Neil's Lounge is also offering a free shuttle for those at the bar attending Stagecoach.