Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Headlines Local girl beloved by community passes away after cancer battle

INDIO, Calif. - A local girl who recently died after a battle with cancer was honored Sunday night at Stagecoach.

Riley Rose Sherman died on April 13 after an extended battle with a rare form of pediatric cancer.

Sunday, she was remembered during Garth Brooks' set.

Riley's mother posted on Facebook Sunday night that her daughter was going to be honored at the festival.