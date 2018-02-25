Musicians, young people share stage at benefit concert

Music Heals Benefit Concert KDFX 10PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Local and world-renowned musicians joined young people rocking the stage at a benefit concert in Palm Springs Saturday night.

Students with Music Heals Inc. shared the stage with bands at the Palm Canyon Roadhouse.

This was all for a benefit concert to help the organization, which helps provide music therapy to children with special needs.

"A lot of the kids have autism and things like that, or difficulties," Music Heals Inc. Founder Jason Nutter said. "When they get on stage, they're just happy. When you're playing music, you don't think about anything else, except for the feeling of playing music."

Some who took the stage Saturday night included the Kenneth Brian Band and Steve Ferrone, the drummer for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

"My friend, Jason [Nutter], did a really good job on this," Ferrone said. "This is something that's very close to my heart, because I have two grandchildren. They have autism."

"It's a therapy for the people playing," Kenneth Brian said. "To have an outlet where you can express yourself, and to also communicate with people on a spiritual level, that's really what it's all about to me."

Ferrone also talked with KESQ and CBS Local 2 about working with Petty for 25 years up until the late frontman passed away last October from an accidental overdose.

"I've worked with a lot of artists, and I don't think there's been anyone quite like Tom Petty," Ferrone said. "He created more than just a band. He created a real family around that band. [Tom] Petty was really unique, as far as being an artist and a human being. He loved his band. He respected his band in every way."