Hikers rescued from Mecca area trail

MECCA, Calif. - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department rescued two hikers lost on the Ladder Canyon Trail near Mecca.

Deputies said the initial call came in around 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

A rescue team was dispatched to the canyon to locate the hikers and requested the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department helicopter to help.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department helicopter lifted two men to safety several hours later.

Deputies said the hikers were unprepared for the elements.

The hikers were uninjured and dropped off at their vehicle.