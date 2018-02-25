Car wash helps raise money for Yucca Valley toddler's funeral expenses

Fundraiser for Yucca Valley toddlers...

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. - Family and friends of 1-year-old Parker Lee Schumacher came together in Yucca Valley this for a car wash fundraiser to help the toddler's family with his funeral expenses.

Many like Renee Haney said Schumacher, who police believe was murdered nearly two weeks ago, was a boy that left a mark on the community.

"He was bright, shiny loud and beautiful," Haney said. "He had the most amazing blue eyes."

Parker's mother's boyfriend, Arthur Davies, 34, has been charged with Schumacher's death.

"It's hard on us [and] we're sticking together," Parker's father, Eric Schumacher, said. "We're trying to hang out together so we can just lean on each other."

Eric Schumacher said while the last two weeks have been tough for their family, Saturday's fundraiser is an example of the love shown for his son.

"It's awesome," he said. "People, even if they're not stopping by, they're driving by, they're honking, they're waving, they're showing their support. So, it's a really good feeling." ]

A feeling he and Haney said shows a community that helps its own and sticks together.

"He's got a voice," Eric Schumacher said. "He's got a lot of people who are here to support him. I think he'll get justice."

Schumacher said the family has a date and time set for Parker's funeral.

Haney also said Parker's organs have been donated to help other children.