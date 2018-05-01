DUI suspected in overturned Whitewater big rig crash

WHITEWATER, Calif. - UPDATE: DUI is suspected as a potential cause of an early-morning big-rig collision on Interstate-10 in Whitewater Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The big rig was traveling westbound on I-10 east of the I-10/Highway 111 split when it lost control and skidded along the guardrail before overturning. 2 lanes were blocked. The roadway reopened around 10:30 a.m.

______

Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned semi truck hauling watermelons. It happened just east of the I-10/Highway 111 split at 5:45 a.m.

California Highway Patrol reports the trailer swerved off into the center divider. It was carrying watermelons which are now all over the road

Two westbound lanes are blocked, the other two remain open. Traffic is backed up to the Whitewater rest area. Drivers can detour westbound to Indian Canyon Drive then Highway 111 to avoid the blockage.

