Collision involving police vehicle closes Palm Springs road

Palm Springs collision

Palm Springs collision

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Police issued a traffic alert Monday morning for motorists saying Indian Canyon would be closed for two hours between East Racquet Club Drive and Via Olivera due to a traffic collision.

The notice was issued at 7:54 a.m.

Palm Springs collision

Palm Springs collision

Palm Springs Police confirmed a police vehicle was involved in the collision.

In a statement, the department said the road was reopened to traffic at 8:15 a.m.

There was no immediate word of any injuries or damage.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 News for updates.